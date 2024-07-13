Harrison (5-4) earned the win over the Twins on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Harrison allowed four runs on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings against the Guardians in his first start back from the injured list July 6, so this was a sizable step forward. For the year, Harrison is at a 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 73:27 K:BB over 86 innings spanning 16 starts. The 22-year-old lefty built up to 83 pitches Friday after throwing 72 pitches in his first start back, and he is tentatively in line for two starts (@LAD, vs. COL) in the first full week after the All-Star break.