Harrison has allowed just one earned run over 11 innings spanning his last two starts for Double-A Richmond, posting a 17:7 K:BB in the process. All told, he has a 4.44 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB in five starts since being promoted.

Walks have obviously been an issue for the 20-year-old hurler since his promotion; he was significantly sharper with his command in High-A, but the higher level of competition in Double-A has clearly required an adjustment. Nonetheless, Harrison's certainly brought his bat-missing ability with him. He'll need to improve his strike-throwing to continue progressing toward San Francisco, but Harrison has a starter's profile and the benefit of pitching for an organization with an excellent track record of developing arms.