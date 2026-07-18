Giants' Landen Roupp: Delivers seven shutout frames

Roupp (7-8) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings against the Mariners. He struck out two.

Roupp surrendered just one run over eight innings during his final start before the All-Star break versus Toronto on July 6, and he delivered another strong performance Friday to secure his second straight victory. The right-hander won five of his first six starts of the season and had a 2.55 ERA during that span before stumbling to a 5.77 ERA in his subsequent eight outings, but he's found his footing of late with a quality start in four of his past five appearances. Roupp will take a 3.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 106:45 K:BB across 104 frames into his next start, which tentatively lines up to come in Kansas City.