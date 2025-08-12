Roupp (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Friday's contest against the Rays, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp is set to make his return to action with the Giants after tossing three innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out four batters in a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. The right-hander has been on the shelf since July 25 with right elbow inflammation, but he'll rejoin the major-league roster after just 20 days away. Roupp was limited to 50 total pitches in his rehab outing, so he'll likely be on a workload restriction in his return versus Tampa Bay.