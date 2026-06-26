Giants' Landen Roupp: Logs quality start vs. A's

Roupp did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the A's, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

While Roupp has now gone 10 starts without a win, he was solid overall Thursday en route to a second straight quality start -- he's given up just four runs across 12 innings while striking out 13 in his last two outings. Overall, Roupp is 5-7 this season with a 4.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 95:34 K:BB across 16 starts (86.1 innings). He's currently lined up to face the Diamondbacks on the road his next time out.