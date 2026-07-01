Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Landen Roupp: Pulled early Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Roupp (5-8) allowed six runs on five hits and six walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Roupp lacked control -- the six walks represented a season high. This was his shortest outing of the season and guaranteed that he ended a second straight month winless. He has gone 0-7 across his last 11 starts, allowing four or more runs in six of them. Roupp has a 4.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 99:40 K:BB through 89 innings over 17 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays in his next outing.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!