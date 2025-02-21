Giants manager Bob Melvin announced Friday that Webb will start Opening Day against the Reds on March 27, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander has firmly established himself as San Francisco's ace, so it's no surprise he'll be taking the ball in the season opener, though it won't be the most favorable matchup at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. Webb made 33 starts in each of the past two seasons and posted a 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 172:50 K:BB across 204.2 innings during 2024.