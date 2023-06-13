Webb (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over St. Louis.

Webb worked through four shutout frames before coughing up a home run in the fifth and sixth innings. After allowing two or fewer earned runs in seven straight starts, he's given up at least three in his last three outings. His ERA has jumped from 2.75 to 3.15 during that stretch. Webb has recorded a 91:17 K:BB across an MLB-leading 91.1 innings this season. He's lined up for a road matchup with the Dodgers this weekend.