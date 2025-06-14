Webb (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Webb walked multiple batters for the first time in five starts, but it didn't put a damper on what's shaping up to be an excellent June. He's allowed a total of four runs with a 21:3 K:BB over 21 innings across his three starts this month. This was his first win since his eight-inning gem versus the Athletics on May 16, and Webb is now at a 2.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 105:20 K:BB across 94.1 innings through 15 starts. It's not clear when Webb will make his next start, as the potential return of Justin Verlander (pectoral) versus the Guardians next week, coupled with an off day Monday, could allow the Giants to build in some rest for their staff ace.