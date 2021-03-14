Webb threw three scoreless innings with six strikeouts in Saturday's spring training win over Cleveland. He's thrown six scoreless innings this spring. "That's as good as I've ever seen his changeup look," manager Gabe Kapler told MLB.com. "I don't want to overdo it here, but he's been really impressive in this camp.

Webb is vying for the final spot in the starting rotation. While he's likely an underdog behind Alex Wood and Aaron Sanchez, there could be an opening early in the season as Wood is dealing with a stiff back and Sanchez is working his way back from shoulder surgery. Webb's K% and BB% took a step back last season amid an ugly 5.47 ERA, but he's showing positive signs this spring and is just 23.