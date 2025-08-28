Webb didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

It was Webb's fifth straight start of at least six innings, and he's now punched out at least seven in four of his last six outings. The All-Star right-hander has been mostly reliable with a 3.16 ERA on the season, though he's struggled at times while logging a 4.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over his last 60 frames (10 starts) since the beginning of a July. Webb generally offers a solid fantasy floor, as he's thrown at least six innings in 21 of his 28 outings in 2025, but he might be more difficult to trust in his next scheduled appearance at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the division-rival Rockies.