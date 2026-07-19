Giants' Logan Webb: Stung late in no-decision

Webb tossed 6.2 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Saturday, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Webb was fantastic for six frames, allowing only two baserunners (on a single and a hit-by-pitch). However, the Mariners finally got to him in the seventh, capitalizing on another hit batsman and a walk when Cole Young tied the game with a three-run homer. While Webb still finished with a quality start to his credit, that long ball really soured his outing, as it kept him from notching his first win of July. The veteran right-hander is tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home against the Angels.