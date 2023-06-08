Webb allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Webb gave up the first four runs of the game, but the Giants rallied over the seventh and eighth innings to get him off the hook. This was his second-shortest outing of the season, though it's no surprise pitching in Colorado gave him some trouble. The right-hander has allowed seven runs over his last 12.1 innings, following a four-start stretch in which he gave up just three runs over 27 innings. Webb's at a 3.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 85:17 K:BB through 84.1 innings across 13 starts overall. He's lined up for a road start versus St. Louis next week.