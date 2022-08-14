site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Gets break Sunday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Gonzalez started the last seven games, but he went just 1-for-24 (.042) over that span, so manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him a mental break.
