Wilkinson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three hits and no walks over five scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Wilkinson silenced the Dodgers offense, spinning five shutout innings before departing at 76 pitches (51 strikes). Sunday marked the rookie's first start since Sept. 4, as his previous two outings came from the bullpen. In seven appearances (five starts), the southpaw owns a 1-3 record with a 3.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 24.2 frames. Should Wilkinson remain in the rotation, he's lined up to start Saturday in a rematch with Los Angeles.