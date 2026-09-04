Wilkinson will start Friday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

After being called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start the first game of last Saturday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks, Wilkinson proceeded to take a tough-luck loss after striking out four batters while giving up two runs on three hits and two walks across six innings. Wilkinson had been designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, but he ended up sticking around with the big club after reliever Sam Hentges (forearm) was placed on the injured list a day later. Wilkinson will be awarded another turn through the rotation and could have a chance at making regular starts for the Giants over the final month of season if he performs adequately.