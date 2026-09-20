Wilkinson is slated to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wilkinson had made his previous two appearances out of the bullpen, but he'll draw the start in Sunday's series finale after the Giants elected to expand their rotation to six men this week. The rookie left-hander made a six-inning start as recently as Aug. 29 and has tossed at least 26 pitches in all three of his appearances thus far in September, so he should be capable of offering the Giants a decent amount of length as he returns to a starting role.