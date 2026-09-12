Wilkinson improved to 1-3 on the season after striking out two batters and allowing one hit over two scoreless frames of relief Wednesday in the Giants' 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

The back end of the San Francisco rotation looks fluid at the moment, but Wilkinson appears set to work in relief for the time being after posting a 6.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB In 14.2 innings while starting in each of his first four big-league appearances. He retired six of the seven batters he faced during his first relief outing, picking up the win after the Giants clawed back from a five-run deficit with a six-run bottom of the eighth.