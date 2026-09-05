Wilkinson (0-3) took the loss against the Mets on Friday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over three innings.

Six of the seven runs off Wilkinson came via the long ball, and he threw just 36 of 62 pitches for strikes with only three whiffs. The southpaw logged a quality start Saturday but has managed just 8.2 innings over his other three major-league outings since debuting Aug. 19. He'll take a 6.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB across 14.2 innings with the Giants into a home matchup with the Cardinals next week.