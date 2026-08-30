Wilkinson (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six-plus innings, taking the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Diamondbacks.

While Wilkinson was on the hook for the loss, he was able to earn his first quality start in the majors with this performance. He threw 51 of 90 pitches for strikes in the outing. Through 11.2 innings for the Giants this year, he has a 4.63 ERA and 6:2 K:BB. It's not yet clear if Wilkinson will stick in the rotation beyond this contest, but the Giants do have a couple of openings to fill due to a bad stretch of injuries to starters.