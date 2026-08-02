Giants' Nate Furman: Called up by San Francisco

The Giants selected Furman's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The move corresponds with the Giants placing Jesus Rodriguez (elbow) on the 10-day injured list. Furman has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .284/.370/.405 with 18 steals (in 23 chances), seven home runs, 42 RBI and 22 doubles across 434 plate appearances. His first appearance in a Giants' uniform will officially mark his major-league debut.