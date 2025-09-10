Bailey went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bailey's September surge continues -- he's hit three of his five homers on the year over the course of his last eight games. In that span, he's batting .346 (9-for-26). Bailey has has added 32 points to his slugging percentage since closing at a low mark of .286 on Sept. 1, though he still has just a .594 OPS with 46 RBI, 40 runs scored and a stolen base across 119 contests in 2025.