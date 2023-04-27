Bailey was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
After finishing 2022 in High-A and playing just 14 games in Double-A, the 23-year-old backstop is quickly ascending through the Giants' farm system. Bailey slashed .333/.400/.481 over 60 plate appearances with Double-A Richmond. If he's able to keep his hot streak going, there's a chance he cracks the big leagues at some point, though he would have to be added to the 40-man roster before that can happen.