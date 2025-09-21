site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Resting Sunday
Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Andrew Knizner will get the nod behind the dish while Bailey receives a routine rest Sunday after he had started in each of the Giants' last four games.
