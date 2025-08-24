Rodriguez was unavailable for Sunday's 4-3 win against the Brewers due to right arm soreness, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez was tagged with the loss in Friday's 5-4 defeat in Milwaukee, apparently torquing something in his pitching arm in the process. Ryan Walker was called upon to protect the Giants' one-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday, working around a two-out single by Sal Frelick to earn a save. Rodriguez still appears to be in the driver's seat for the ninth-inning role with San Francisco, and he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's off day.