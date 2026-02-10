Giants' Randy Rodriguez: Placed on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants placed Rodriguez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Luis Arraez, whose signing was officially announced Tuesday. Rodriguez underwent Tommy John surgery last September and will miss the entire 2026 season.
