The Giants placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday, with a sprained right elbow.

Rodriguez was unavailable out of the bullpen for the past few days while battling an elbow issue he picked up during Sunday's win over Milwaukee. Manager Bob Melvin was hopeful the 25-year-old righty would be back in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs, but the Giants will instead be without their primary closer until at least Sept. 7. Ryan Walker will presumably take over as San Francisco's preferred ninth-inning option for the short-term future, and Keaton Winn will come up from Triple-A to replenish the team's bullpen depth.