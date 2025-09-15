Giants' Randy Rodriguez: Tommy John surgery on tap next week
Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow during the final week of September, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has known for a few weeks that he would need Tommy John surgery after he was placed on the injured list Aug. 26, but he'll end up delaying the procedure for nearly a month, presumably because he was waiting for the inflammation in his elbow to subside. Assuming his surgery goes off without any complications, Rodriguez will face a 12-to-18-month recovery, which will keep him out for the entire 2026 campaign. Before suffering the injury, Rodriguez earned his first All-Star nod after submitting a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB while collecting three wins, four saves and 13 holds over 50.2 innings this season.