Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow during the final week of September, MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez has known for a few weeks that he would need Tommy John surgery after he was placed on the injured list Aug. 26, but he'll end up delaying the procedure for nearly a month, presumably because he was waiting for the inflammation in his elbow to subside. Assuming his surgery goes off without any complications, Rodriguez will face a 12-to-18-month recovery, which will keep him out for the entire 2026 campaign. Before suffering the injury, Rodriguez earned his first All-Star nod after submitting a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB while collecting three wins, four saves and 13 holds over 50.2 innings this season.