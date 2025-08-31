Giants manager Bob Melvin confirmed Saturday that Rodriguez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Andres Soto of MLB.com reports.

Given that Tommy John surgery typically requires a 12-to-18 month recovery, Rodriguez's absence will extend through the end of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old right-hander previously missed over a month in the second half of the 2024 campaign due to right elbow inflammation, and the pain reportedly never fully subsided. Despite that, Rodriguez earned his first All-Star selection in 2025, recording a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB across 50.2 innings in 50 appearances. He had also notched three saves in August, but Ryan Walker appears likely to take over as the Giants' primary closer with Rodriguez shut down.