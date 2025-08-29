Rodriguez (elbow) will decide this weekend whether to undergo Tommy John surgery, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rodriguez landed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday (retroactive to Saturday) due to a right elbow issue, and after consulting multiple doctors, the injury is believed to be severe enough for Tommy John surgery to be recommended. The 25-year-old is expected to make his decision this weekend, but surgery would keep him out of action for the entire 2026 season and potentially part of the 2027 campaign as well.