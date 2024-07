The Giants optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

With Robbie Ray (elbow) returning from the IL to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Rodriguez will be left without a spot on the Giants' pitching staff. The 24-year-old joined the big-league bullpen in early May and has since posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while striking out 44 batters through his first 43 career MLB innings.