Giants' Robbie Ray: Blanks Cubs for fourth win

Ray (4-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits and five walks over five scoreless innings in an 18-3 rout of the Cubs. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty had a little trouble finding the plate, tossing just 57 of 97 pitches for strikes, but Chicago hitters managed only two singles off Ray when he did get the ball into the zone, and his offense gave him a month's worth of run support in one afternoon. It's the first time since May 8 that Ray has lasted at least five innings in a start, and he'll take a 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 63:36 K:BB over 67.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Nationals.