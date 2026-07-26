Giants' Robbie Ray: Blanks Halos for ninth win

Ray (9-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing six hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 9-2 victory over the Angels. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw tossed 54 of 80 pitches for strikes en route to his eighth quality start of the season. Ray could be on the move at the trade deadline, and he's doing what he can to improve the return the Giants might get for him -- over his last seven starts he's held the opposition to one earned run or fewer six times, posting a 1.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB in 43.1 innings while serving up just one home run. Ray will look to stay locked in during his next outing, which currently lines up to come on the road next week in San Diego.