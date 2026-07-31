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Giants' Robbie Ray: Collects 10th victory

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ray (10-6) earned the win over San Diego on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Ray delivered a first-pitch strike to 15 of the 22 batters he faced and notched 10 whiffs. He recorded a quality start on just 86 pitches and kept the ball in the park for a fourth straight start. Ray had a 3-6 record at the end of May, but since then he's reeled off seven consecutive wins, compiling an elite 1.65 ERA over 60 innings during that span. The veteran lefty is a prime candidate to be traded ahead of Monday's deadline, but if he remains with San Francisco he's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Rangers.

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