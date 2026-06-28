Giants' Robbie Ray: Dominant again Sunday

Ray (7-6) allowed one unearned run on four hits and a walk while striking out two over eight innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Ray has not allowed an earned run in his last three games, giving up just two unearned runs on eight hits and seven walks over his last 22.1 innings. He's won all three of those outings, and he gave up just seven runs (five earned) across 33 innings in June. For the season, the southpaw has a 3.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 82:43 K:BB across 95.2 innings through 17 appearances (16 starts). Ray's next outing is projected to be on the road in Colorado. He gave up three runs (one earned) over just four innings May 31 at Coors Field.