Giants' Robbie Ray: Escapes with no-decision

Ray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Nationals, giving up five runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

A two-run homer by James Wood in the third inning was the only extra-base hit off Ray, but the veteran lefty unraveled in the top of the sixth as Washington strung together five two-out singles, with three steals mixed in. Ray was taken off the hook for his seventh loss of the year when the Giants erased an eight-run deficit over the final two frames, however. It's the third time in his last five outings that he's been tagged for at least four runs, a stretch in which he's been saddled with a 7.43 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB in 23 innings. Ray could have a hard time righting the ship in his next start, which is set to come on the road next week in Atlanta.