Ray (1-0) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, surrendering one run on two walks over five innings while not allowing any hits. He struck out eight and also hit two batters.

Ray struggled with his command in the first inning, allowing two walks while also hitting two batters with pitches, which led to a run coming home for the Dodgers. However, the veteran lefty came back strong in the second, striking out the side en route to hurling four consecutive 1-2-3 innings. Ray certainly impressed in his first start since undergoing Tommy John Surgery over a year ago, inducing 22 swings and misses on the night. He'll look to carry that momentum into his next outing, which is expected to come at home against Oakland next week.