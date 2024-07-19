Ray (elbow) will throw five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Friday's outing is likely Ray's final rehab start before being reinstated from the injured list, and if that's the case, Ray could pitch during a four-game road series against the Dodgers early next week. Hayden Birdsong is likely to be knocked out of the rotation once Ray is activated, but the team could keep Birdsong around temporarily considering Friday's game starts a stretch of 11 games in 10 days for the Giants.