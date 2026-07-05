Giants' Robbie Ray: Records fourth straight victory

Ray (8-6) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, completing six innings and allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

All of the runs Ray allowed came on a Cole Carrigg three-run homer in the first inning. The lefty hurler bounced back nicely after that rough first frame, retiring 14 of the final 18 batters he faced. Ray registered his fourth consecutive win and quality start, though this was his least effective outing during that stretch. He's now 8-6 on the campaign with a 3.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 86:46 K:BB over 101.2 innings spanning 18 appearances.