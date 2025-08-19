Ray (10-6) allowed three unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Padres on Monday.

Ray was nearly untouchable until the Padres found some success in the seventh inning. However, the Giants' four-run first inning was enough to help the southpaw secure his first win since July 3 versus the Diamondbacks. Ray has recorded quality starts in four of his last eight outings, adding a 41:18 K:BB over 47.1 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 2.85 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 158:57 K:BB through 154.2 innings across 26 starts. Ray is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Brewers.