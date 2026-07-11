Giants' Robbie Ray: Shaky command in no-decision

Ray allowed one run on four hits and six walks while striking out four over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday.

Even by his standards, this was a poor showing in the command department for Ray, who threw just 53 of 100 pitches for strikes. It snapped his four-game winning streak, but he still hasn't allowed more than three runs in each of his last five outings. For the season, Ray is at a 3.38 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 90:52 K:BB through 106.2 innings over 19 games (18 starts). He's done well with run prevention this season considering his 4.4 BB/9 is second-worst in the majors, better than only Joey Cantillo.