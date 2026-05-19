Ray (leg) isn't expected to miss any time after being hit with a comebacker during Monday's start against Arizona, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This is some of the only promising news of the night for San Francisco, as Ray was rocked for 10 runs in 4.1 innings of work, and both Willy Adames (thumb) and Jung Hoo Lee (back) exited with injuries. Ray's next outing tentatively lines up for Sunday against the White Sox.