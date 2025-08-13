Ray (9-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Ray allowed all four runs over the first four innings, including a two-run home run to the light-hitting Jose Iglesias in the second. The winless stretch is up to seven starts for Ray, but this was just the second time in that span where he's allowed more than two runs. He's at a 2.98 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 152:56 K:BB through 148 innings over 25 starts this season. The veteran southpaw is projected for a rematch with the Padres in San Diego early next week.