Delaplane (elbow) joined Single-A San Jose on Friday for a rehab assignment, San Jose Giants broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.
Delaplane's made enough progress in his return from Tommy John surgery to get into game action. The right-hander will likely need multiple starts in the lower levels of the minors before potentially linking up with Triple-A Sacramento in the summer.
