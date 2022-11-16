Delaplane (forearm) was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday.
Delaplane missed the start of 2022 with a forearm strain and was shut down after he started a four-game rehab assignment in late May. He underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021, and it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training as he deals with the lingering arm issues.
More News
-
Giants' Sam Delaplane: Shut down again with forearm strain•
-
Giants' Sam Delaplane: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Sam Delaplane: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Sam Delaplane: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Sam Delaplane: Non-tendered by San Francisco•
-
Giants' Sam Delaplane: Transferred to 60-day injured list•