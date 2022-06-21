The Giants recalled Delaplane from Single-A Jose and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm strain, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Delaplane underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and was non-tendered by the Giants in the offseason and later re-signed on a minor-league deal before he was added to the 40-man roster earlier this month. The 27-year-old began his rehab assignment at San Jose on May 28 and was expected to eventually settle at Double-A Richmond or Triple-A Sacramento, but that didn't come to fruition after he suffered an apparent setback with his surgically repaired elbow following his fourth rehab outing with the Single-A affiliate. He'll now be on the shelf for at least the next two months, and it's possible the Giants choose to shut him down for the season.