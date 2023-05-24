Delaplane (forearm) has given up six runs on five hits and eight walks while striking out six over 2.2 innings at Single-A San Jose since being transferred to the affiliate May 13 after being activated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list.

Delaplane missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and made only four appearances in the minors in 2022 while dealing with a related forearm issue that carried over into 2023. After missing the first five weeks of the current season, Delaplane received the green light to debut earlier this month, but he's struggled to find the strike zone thus far in his four outings. The 28-year-old right-hander will likely continue to make appearances in the lower levels of the minors until he shows improved control.