Delaplane (forearm) re-signed with the Giants on a minor-league deal Nov. 19.
Delaplane opted to stick around for a second year in the Giants organization despite having been moved off the 40-man roster earlier this month prior to becoming a free agent. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2021, Delaplane was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors this past May, but he made just four appearances before being shut down for the season with a forearm strain.
