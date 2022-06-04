Delaplane (elbow) was selected to the 40-man roster and optioned to Single-A San Jose on Saturday.

Delaplane has spent the start of the regular season continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in San Jose last weekend. Over his first two rehab appearances, he allowed two runs while striking out five in 1.2 innings. Once the right-hander is deemed fully healthy, he'll likely advance to Triple-A Sacramento.