Alexander (5-0) earned the win, pitching a perfect inning versus the Rockies on Thursday.

Alexander's racked up 9.1 consecutive scoreless innings over his last 10 appearances, and he's given up just two hits, a walk and one hit-by-pitch in that span. The southpaw's strong work has helped him move up the leverage ladder slightly, though the Giants have plenty of late-inning options that will generally keep him out of the conversation for saves. He has one save, six holds and two blown saves while posting a 3.57 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 22.2 innings this season.